Search for article

Business leaders see bright prospects for Cebu in Asean meet

SHARES:

By:

@VicSilvaCDN

11:02 PM April 2nd, 2017

Recommended
By: Victor Anthony V. Silva, April 2nd, 2017 11:02 PM
– Melanie Ng, Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry president

– Melanie Ng, Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry president

WITH Cebu being one of the venues in the country of the pre-Asean Summit meeting in November, local business leaders are hoping that the event will bring more opportunities for Cebu and the members of Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations).

Cebu Bankers Club past president Maximo Rey Eleccion said he hopes views on the recent economic developments in Southeast Asia will be shared during the Asean meetings here this week.

He said Asean would still enjoy economic growth this year and perhaps would even fuel the expansion of the global economy.

“How to sustain it would be a good topic of discussion in the meeting. Necessary tools should be utilized in order to promote sustainable and inclusive growth,” he said in a text message.

Melanie Ng, Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) president, said the hosting of the 3rd ASEAN Finance Ministers’ & Central Bank Governors’ joint meeting here sends a strong message that Cebu is part of the global community.

“We take pride in once again playing host to the Asean participants in this high level Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting and we wish that they have an insightful and most productive summit here in Cebu,” she said.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.