Heavy rain causes flooding, traffic congestion in Metro Cebu

CEBU CITY–Early morning rains caused traffic congestion in major thoroughfares in the cities of Cebu, Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu on Monday.

Knee-deep flood caused traffic to slow down in Mandaue City at the foot of the First Mandaue-Mactan Bridge, one of the two bridges that connects mainland Cebu to Mactan Island.

Flooding was also reported along the national highways in Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Water level reached knee deep along Colon Street, MJ Cuenco Avenue and Tagunol area in Cebu City, said Councilor Dave Tumulak.

No landslide was reported but the rains affected the commemoration of the historic Battle of Tres de Abril in Cebu City as organizers were forced to transfer the ceremonies from the marker in Tres de Abril to the Rizal Memorial Library along Osmeňa Boulevard.

Raining started around 4 a.m. and affected cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, Talisay, Toledo and Naga and the municipalities of Cordov, Consolacion, Liloan, Mingalanilla and Pinamungahan. It lasted for more than three hours.

Weather bureau said light to moderate rain was expected to continue until Wednesday.

Alfredo Quiblat, chief of Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in Mactan said that the rainfall resulted from the wind convergence of North Easterly and Easterlies winds.

“Expect intermittent rains until Wednesday,” Quiblat said.

He said they recorded 99 millimeters of rainfall, way above the normal rainfall of 50 millimeters expected during the month of April.

Every millimeter of rain is equivalent to 5, 000 drums of water, Quiblat said.

“With this amount of rainfall we are expecting that there are areas now which experience floods,” he added.