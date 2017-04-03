Bigger prizes await in SM Little Stars 2017

YOUR child could be the next star! SM Little Stars, the country’s biggest nationwide kiddie talent search, marks this year’s search with bigger prizes and a lot more treats – with over P9 million worth of total prizes.

In the past 11 years, SM Little Stars has been a stepping stone for thousands of hopefuls including some of the country’s kiddie singing, dancing, and acting.

To join, boys and girls whose age are from four (4) to seven (7) years old within the Preliminary Screening schedule, photogenic / telegenic, cute & charming with pleasing personality, and talented are qualified to join the SM Little Stars competition. The application forms are available at the SM Mall Administration Office (Marketing Department). It can also be downloaded from the SM Little Stars official website (www.smlittlestars.com.ph)

Pre- registration at the mall administration office is ongoing until April 8 in SM City Cebu and April 22 in SM City Consolacion. Preliminary screenings are set on April 9 at the Event Centre of SM City Cebu, and April 23 in SM City Consolacion.

This year’s grand prizes include college scholarships, trips for 2 to U.S and China, 2 Brand New Chevrolet Sail, and P200,000 worth of cash and gift certificates.

For further details, go to www.smlittlestars.com.ph, or call SM City Cebu Marketing Department at 232-0296 or SM City Consolacion Marketing Department at 260-0136. /PR