Operators, drivers urged to ensure “zero accident” this Holy Week

The Land Transportation Office (LTO-7) and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB-7) in Central Visayas met with more than thirty bus and mini bus operators in Cebu on Monday afternoon to discuss safety measures for the Holy Week.

During the meeting LTO-7 Director Alita Pulga asked the cooperation of the operators and the drivers to achieve their goal of zero accident this Holy Week.

“Check your units before the Holy Week so that it will not hamper operations. Check the units’ road worthiness,” Pulga told the operators.

She also reminded the drivers not to drive under the infulence of liquor.

She said they will revoke the licenses of the drivers caught driving under the influence of liquor.

For driving without licenses, she said the driver’s license will be suspended for one year and suspension of licenses from 160 to 180 days for other violations.

LTFRB-7 Assistant Regional Director Reynaldo Elnar said that they will conduct inspections both at the opearators’ garage and at the terminals.

Elnar added that LTFRB-7 will now be issuing special permits for the Holy Week, which starts on April 9 and ends on April 16.