Johndorf breaks ground for Evissa in Mactan

FAST-expanding Johndorf Ventures Corp. (JVC) has started the development of Evissa — the third of a series of subdivision developments comprising the Johndorf Communities, its 24-hectare township development in Calawisan, Lapu-Lapu City.

A total investment of P500 million, the new subdivision offers 492 two-storey townhouses offered at price range of P1.4 to P1.7 million per unit.

JVC Managing Director Abigail Lim, Chief Operating Officer Jimmy Alvarez and Construction Management Director Engr. Raymond Lim led the company groundbreaking ceremonies.

ADVERTISEMENT

The milestone came after Pres. Duterte also led the groundbreaking of the third Mactan bridge, which will connect Mactan Island directly to Cebu City from Cordova town, where approach is less than 2 Kilometers away from Evissa.

“In just about 15 minutes or so, going to Cebu City and returning back home to Lapu-Lapu City won’t be that troublesome anymore ,” quipped Michele Chiu-Bacungan, Johndorf’s sales and marketing manager.

“Our brokers, agents and many of our prospective homeowners are very excited about this twin development,” she added.

One may contact an accredited broker or visit the Johndorf office at the 14th floor of Ayala Life – FGU Center across Ayala Center Cebu for inquiries, or find needed information on Facebook or at http://www.johndorfventures. com.ph. /PR