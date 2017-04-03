NIS – Norwegian Shipowners Association holds first alumni homecoming

THE NIS – Norwegian Shipowners Association (NSA) Philippines Cadet Program gathered their very own professional seafarers at their first-ever alumni homecoming last March 25 at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino. Norwegian Training Center (NTC) Managing Director Attorney Erlend Grimstand and NTC Deputy Director Captain Jo Even Tomren also graced the event.

The objective of the alumni homecoming as expressed by NIS – NSA project manager Larry Gonzales, is to gather graduates of the program to officially establish an alumni association which will enable them to work together for the continuous improvement of the maritime industry.

Captain Tomren conveyed how the world climate and shipping industry is constantly changing making it challenging to deliver information to the different vessels, which is why he firmly supports the inauguration of the alumni association claiming this move to be the key to success.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first president of the NIS-NSA Alumni Association, Nelson Mejia Jr. proposes to firstly register the organization officially and begin strategic planning for future projects and training.

Among the highlights of the alumni homecoming were the fellowship and games, meet and greet alumni forum selection of alumni officers which was then followed by the oath taking and special program in the evening.

The NIS – NSA program continues its objective to improve the maritime education in the Philippines as they uphold their position of innovating world-class Seafarers. /Hannah Perez