UTrade offers stock market investment for young professionals

UTrade was launched in 2014, it equips young individuals with the right mindset, expertise and tools needed to invest in the stock market using an easy and up-to-date online stock trading platform which gives its users instant market access, real-time stock data from the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) and reliable customer service.

UTrade holds regular workshops every Tuesday, 3 PM to 5 PM at the PSE Cebu Satellite Office, 2nd floor, Insular Life Building, Cebu Business Park.

USI has over 500 online clients in Cebu ranging from personal to corporate accounts. USI is a subsidiary of Unicapital, Inc., a Philippine-owned investment hub that caters to a full range of investment banking products and services. For more information, you may visit their website at www.utradeph.com or call their Cebu office at (032) 266-6241.