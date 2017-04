LAMUJIN opens its first store in the country at SM Seaside City Cebu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Come and visit Lamujin at the Sky Park and try their imported Australian Rack of Lamb and Jo-Karubi Boneless Beef Short Rib served to perfection.

Also try Lamujin’s Bento Box (Pork Belly or Chicken), noodles, soup, and set menu at a very reasonable price.

Lamujin is open daily from 10AM to 9PM. /PR