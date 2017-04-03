Dimsum Break reopens with new look

DIMSUM BREAK reopens its branch in SM City Cebu with a new look.

The new look exudes a warm, light, and cozy atmosphere while maintaining customer involvement through its signature interactive setup at the counter. Modernized equipment and display areas ensure that the freshly cooked food is within easy reach to the customer without sacrificing food quality and safety.

Consistent with its brand positioning, Dimsum Break’s simplified menu lineup carries only the best-selling, menu items for each dimsum category. Visit Dimsum Break at the 3rd level of SM City Cebu. /PR