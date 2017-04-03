5 arrested for drugs in Lapu

FIVE persons were arrested and almost a hundred thousand pesos’ worth of shabu and a firearm were confiscated by the police in separate buy-bust operations in Lapu-Lapu City on Sunday.

Rex Casinillo, 38, of Sitio Kamansi, Barangay Pajo, was arrested by the elements of the City Drug Enforcement Unit headed by Senior Insp. Joey Bicoy at past 12 midnight on Sunday. Police confiscated from him several packs of suspected shabu worth P55,000, P850 cash believed to be proceeds from the illegal drug trade and a 9mm pistol.

At past 2 p.m. of the same day, another buy-bust operation conducted by the same team in the area resulted in the arrest of Nilda Rulida, 54, and her son Alfredo Rulida Jr. The two were caught while selling shabu to a police poseur-buyer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also at past 10 a.m. on Sunday, the elements of Hoops Dome Police Station led by Senior Insp. Felix Cleopas III arrested a certain Justin Sanchez, 18, the subject of the buy-bust operation. Recovered from him were five small sachets of suspected shabu and P200 buy-bust money.

Later at 2 p.m., a certain Jim Ryan Encabo was arrested in a police checkpoint for allegedly having in his possession a small sachet of suspected shabu, a lighter and two rolled aluminum foils.