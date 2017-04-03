Labella wants April 3 a holiday in Cebu City

BATTLE OF TRES DE ABRIL

Cebu City Vice Mayor Edgardo Labella said he was planning to initiate moves to declare April 3 of each year as a holiday in the city for the next generations to know the importance of the history of the Battle of Tres de Abril.

“This battle marked the start of the fight against foreign subjugation,” Labella said.

Labella said this battle is significant because it happened in Cebu City.

Labella said he will consult the National Historical Commission (NHC) on the matter. “They (NHC) will make an evaluation on that. Kay dili man ta basta-basta maka declare og ing-ana (Because we cannot directly declare a holiday without the NHC approval),” said Labella.

For the meantime, Labella urged the youth to know the history of Cebu City since the city is rich in historical events, including the Battle of Tres de Abril.

“We now breathe the air of democracy because of this (revolution against foreign subjugation),” the vice mayor said.

Yesterday marked 119th anniversary of the Battle of Tres de Abril.

The program was spearheaded by the city’s Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission (CHAC). It started with with a Mass, followed by the flower offering and cultural presentation.

Students from Cebu Technological University (CTU) and Doce Pares Eskrima did the reenactment of the Battle of Tres de Abril.

Aside from Labella, Cebu City North District Rep. Raul del Mar and San Nicolas Barangay Captain Boy Desamperado also attended the event.