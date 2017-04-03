Jail guards relieved; infected inmates moved at Cebu City Jail

ABOUT 30 jail guards were relieved while several inmates afflicted with communicable diseases like tuberculosis (TB) were transferred to other cells at the Cebu City Jail.

City Jail Warden Arnel Peralta said the relief of the jail guards is done regularly by the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) in order to prevent them from fraternizing with the inmates.

“Our assignments are not permanent,” said Peralta, who took over from Supt. Jessie Calumpang last March 20.

He said they also transferred inmates afflicted with TB to prevent infecting the rest of the prison population.

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak said about 136 inmates are also found positive of HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) while 23 are diagnosed with TB out of the 4,174 inmates detained at the Cebu City Jail.

“It may cause alarm to some other inmates who have no idea that there are inmates who have risky medical conditions,” Tumulak said.

Of the 136 inmates infected with HIV, Peralta said there are 88 inmates who are undergoing medication.

As of March this year, there were 16 inmates who died due to tuberculosis and other diseases.

Peralta said he asked Councilor Tumulak, deputy mayor for police matters, to have a doctor assigned at the city jail as well as additional medical supplies.

Tumulak said he will ask both the City Health Office and the Department of Health (DOH) for assistance.