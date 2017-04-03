Magpale says music fest should play religious songs

If the Isla Music Festival in Santa Fe town, Bantayan Island pushes through, Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale said the participants should play religious songs to avoid offending the sensibilities of the residents there.

Magpale said she has yet to talk to Fr. Roy Bucag of the Sto. Niño Parish or Sta. Fe Mayor Jose Esgana who are on opposite sides of the dispute over the festival scheduled on Black Saturday.

Last Sunday, Fr. Bucag delivered an hour-long homily in which he said the Isla Music Festival would encourage some people to get drunk and “get high” on drugs because they choose “lingaw” (fun) over a solemn observance.

He also took exception to Mayor Esgana’s threat to file child abuse charges against him for including children in a dawn procession and rally against the festival.

Magpale said she would propose for a win-win solution, which includes allowing the festival to continue but with bands playing religious songs instead of rock and pop music.

“There are lots of good religious songs out there. Let’s limit our music to religious songs. The youthful visitors still have something to look forward to but no drinking, please,” the vice governor said.

“I remembered an incident when people would spray beer on each other after having too much to drink,” Magpale said.

Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III said he talked with Esgana who assured him that security for the event is already set.

He also said Esgana assured him that the religious sentiments of the locals will be observed and respected.

Davide also said he had relayed this to Fr. Bucag, who expressed fears that staging events that disrupt the solemnity of the Holy Week observance will turn into a “vicious cycle” for years to come.

Davide said it is still not too late for both the mayor and the priest to talk things through.

“Our priority is that it will be a peaceful Holy Week during the course of the event. It’s just a matter of communication. I believe both the mayor and Fr. Roy can arrive at an amicable solution to this,” the governor said.