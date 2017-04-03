Capitol to play dinner host to Asean delegates

Delegates of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) pre-summit meetings including senior defense officials and ministers will be dining at the Cebu Provincial Capitol building on April 6.

The dinner, which is part of the Asean meetings held here, is co-sponsored by the Cebu Provincial Government and the City Government of Mandaue and will be attended by Gov. Hilario Davide III, Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale, and the Provincial Board members.

Cebu Capitol Protocol and Events Officer Mary Grace Paulino said that at least three spouses of the delegates would also attend the dinner.

Paulino said that they Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana would also attend the dinner.

The Cebu City Dance Troupe will entertain delegates with dance numbers showcasing various festivals of Cebu.

Paulino, however, said that the entertainment numbes would not include the Sinulog because it would be presented in another scheduled dinner for the delegates.

“Dili ta Sinulog karon because there is a dinner na nga Sinulog pud ang theme nila because they are monitoring man gud every night ang ilang entertainment nga dapat dili mag-balik-balik (We would not present the Sinulog festival dance during the dinner because there is another Sinulog-themed dinner for the delegates. Organizers had been monitoring the entertainment numbers for the delegates in different events would not repeated), she said.

Aside from the Asean delegates and Capitol officials, Paulino said that representatives from the 8 observer states, which include India, United States of America, South Korea, Russia, China, Australia, Japan, and New Zealand will also be attending the event.

Police and security personnel provided by the Asean National Organizing Council will secure the delegates during the dinner event.

Paulino said the dinner would start at 7 p.m., which had been scheduled a few hours after the Museo Sugbo tour of the delegates in the afternoon.