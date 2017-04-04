Asean Summit enters second day; no major incident reported

POLICE Regional Office (PRO-7) Director Noli Taliño said that no major incidents happened during the conduct of the Association of Southeast Asian Nation (Asean) Summit meetings, which entered its second day today.

Taliño said the meetings are being monitored in real-time at the Multi-Agency Coordinating Center located at the Cebu Port Authority.

Close circuit television cameras were also installed to ensure the security of Summit participants.

Taliño said the rains caused traffic congestions in some parts of Cebu City but were already addresed by the traffic personnel.

Taliño appealed to the public to cooperate with the authorities for the success of the summit, which is being attended by around 300 delegates from the Asean member countries.