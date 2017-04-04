Golden Cowrie Filipino Kitchen opens at Ayala Center Cebu

DEEPLY rooted in the heart and culture of every Cebuano, Golden Cowrie has become an institution for bringing generations of diners together for 35 years. With already 30 branches nationwide, it adds Golden Cowrie Filipino Kitchen at the Garden Area of Ayala Center Cebu to its growing family.

“At Golden Cowrie Filipino Kitchen, one savors both traditional and refreshingly Filipino flavors. It offers the same taste of tradition that families keep coming back for while offering a glimpse of where and how far local cuisine can go in terms of modern execution and play of flavors,” director for product development Kristine De La Riva-Kokseng explains.

Golden Cowrie Filipino Kitchen brings something new to the table by reinterpreting classic dishes. Must-tries are the Miki Negra with squid ink sauce, fresh Pomelo Salad with singkamas and calamansi dressing, Pinaupong Manok and the Pocherong Katag, deconstructed bone marrow served with soup, crostini and onion jam. They also have the Zarzuela de Mariscos, a seafood stew and their own versions of popular street food such as Manong’s Real Balls and Salinas Kwek-kwek, breaded quail eggs using beer batter. Vegetarians will delight in the Vegetarian Sisig, Meatless Dinuguan, and many more innovative dishes. Cap off the feast with Chilled Taho, fresh silken tofu in original or chocolate flavors with sweet sauce and sago pearls, served in a bucket of ice.

Located at the Level 4 Garden Area of Ayala Center Cebu, Golden Cowrie Filipino Kitchen is open daily from 10AM to 11PM. Visit www.alwaysafeast.ph for more information and contact 0995-4292561 for reservations. /PR