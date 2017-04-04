Summit Galleria Cebu announces soft opening with 60% price slash



SUMMIT Galleria Cebu, the newest boutique hotel within the Robinsons Galleria Complex – is giving 60% discount off rack rates as its soft opening promo! This limited-offer price slash will be available during the booking window from now until April 30 only and valid for April 1 to September 30, 2017 stay dates.

Soft opening promo rates start at P2,277 per night in a Super Room, inclusive of VAT and breakfast. Subject to availability. To avail the soft opening promo, visit www.summithotels.ph or call 032-888-1777.

The first 50 guests to check-in will be welcomed with a special tote bag containing delightful premium treats from Griffin’s, New Zealand’s favorite biscuit bakers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Each room, measuring an average of 32 SQ.M., is furnished with high quality beds, linens and pillows for a superb sleeping experience. All rooms are also exquisitely designed and equipped with 43-inch flat screen television, in-room safe, dedicated Wi-Fi, a writing desk, optimal reading light and open plan wardrobe.

The 220-room Summit Galleria Cebu is conveniently located two blocks away from Port Pier 4 and 45-minutes from the Cebu Mactan International Airport. It is also a premiere destination for events as it houses a Grand Ballroom which can accommodate 500 sitting guests and breakout rooms for small meetings. During the soft opening period, the hotel will offer limited availability as it undergoes final preparations including the completion of its swimming pool, full-service spa, and gym.

For reservations at any of the Summit Hotels and Resorts properties, book direct at www.summithotels.ph. /PR