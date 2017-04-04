UCMed opens Aesthetics and Reconstructive Surgery Clinic

The University of Cebu Medical Center recently opened its aesthetics and reconstructive surgery clinic at the 3rd floor of UCMed Building, Mandaue City.

UCMed President Candice Gotianuy, Chairman of the Board Atty. Augusto Go, Medical Director Joselito Almendras and Plastic Surgery Subsection Head Dr. Jesusito Zubiri led the ribbon-cutting ceremony in the presence of guests, doctors and staff of the medical center.

The clinic has seven board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeons namely Dr. Jesusito Zubiri, Dr. Fremont Base, Dr. Arlene Cala-or, Dr. Sharyn Espina, Dr. Mirela Mijares, Dr. Kristoffer Zubiri and Dr. James Joaquino.

The clinic offers services including Face Lift, Brow or Forehead Lift, Nose Lift, Eyelid Surgery, Chin Augmentation, Ear Tuck and Botox Fillers, different breast procedures, Liposuction and Tummy Tuck, Thigh Buttock and Arm Lift and Reconstructive Procedures and correction of congenital defects.

UCMed Aesthetics and Reconstructive Surgery Clinic is open from Monday to Friday 9 AM to 4 PM. For inquiries, one may call 517-0888 local 321 or visit their website at www.ucmed.ph.