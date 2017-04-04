Cebu priests back Fr. Roy Bucag

It was supposed to be a solemn celebration.

But when he walked down the center aisle of the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral for his turn to get the sacred oils in yesterday’s Chrism Mass, Fr. Roy Bucag received long rounds of applause from about 500 priests and bishops who were present.

He was greeted with smiles and felicitations from Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma and members of the clergy even after he drew the ire of Mayor Jose Esgana of Sta. Fe town for organizing a dawn prayer rally and vehemently opposing the controversial Isla Music Festival which will be held on April 13 to 15 when Christians commemorate the passion and death of Jesus Christ.

Fr. Bucag begged off from issuing any statement to the media after the liturgical celebration.

But Archbishop Palma were all praises for the Cebuano priest who he said stood up for what is right.

“The applause you heard is our way of saying we are behind him,” he said in an interview after the Chrism Mass.

Mayor Esgana and town officials recently threatened to file charges against Fr. Bucag for purportedly violating laws when he organized the prayer rally.

But Palma said the priest did nothing wrong.

“I hope our government officials will respect a long standing tradition on Holy Week when we reflect on the passion and death of Jesus. Dancing or having that music festival on Holy Week is not proper,” he said.

Even the Aglipayan Church in Sta. Fe, Palma said, are one with the Catholic Church in opposing the Isla Music Festival.

“Bahala sila kung magfile sila (municipal government) og kaso. (It’s up to them if they will file a case against Fr. Bucag). Our point is we will try to defend the right of the Church,” he said.

Palma said the parish priest is willing to sit down with Esgana to settle the issues.

But the 67-year-old prelate said any celebration should be in consonance with the traditions on Holy Week.