SilverStone launches new product line

SilverStone Tech is popularly known for its PC casings, power supplies and enclosures; it benefits I.T. companies and gamers who use heavy hardware and software requirements for their business or leisure.

Among their latest products include computer chassis such as the SilverStone RVZ03 Slim Case which supports bigger consumer graphics cards and maximizes space in the working area, the SilverStone Redline RL06 which contains detailed design elements such as an oversized intake mesh panel, top magnetic filter and an abundant space for cable management, the PS14 Tower Chassis which can support graphics cards up to 15.8″(401mm) and comes with separate cooling zones, and the PM01-RGB chassis with a full tempered glass side panel and RGB lighting effect.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aside from computer chassis, SilverStone also launched its essential series power supplies such as the ET650-B and E-T550-B, which are more affordable choices.

For computer enthusiasts and professionals looking for colorful lighting, SilverStone has an RBG LED light strip product named LS02 which contains three LED lights with special light diffusion material that disperses colors smoothly and uniformly.

Learn more about SilverStone’s newest product line through their website www.silverstonetek.com.