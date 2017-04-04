Shop N’ Take Flight to HK Disneyland

SHOP, dine and watch at SM and get a chance to go on a thrilling adventure to Disney Park’s first Marvel-themed ride – Iron Man Experience!

A total of 72 winners will win roundtrip airfare via Manila for 2 persons, 3 days / 2 nights Disney’s Hollywood Hotel accommodation for 2, and two-day Hong Kong Disneyland Park tickets.

Joining is easy. Simply present a minimum single receipt of P1000 made within the promo period from SM City Cebu or SM Seaside City Cebu tenants, a shopper is entitled to one (1) raffle coupon. A shopper may also get two raffle coupons from SM Cinema/IMAX/Snacktime, or buy Marvel merchandise from The SM Store/Toy Kingdom to get five (5) raffle coupons. EPLUS card members will automatically receive additional one (1) raffle coupon upon presenting/using their card.

ADVERTISEMENT

For credit card purchases, customers should present their credit card transaction slip.

Customer must present proof of purchase at the designated promo booth at the 2nd Level of the Northwing in SM City Cebu (near Flawless) or at the 3rd floor Seaview Wing in SM Seaside City Cebu.

Promo runs until April 17.

Visit SM Cinema for more details. /PR