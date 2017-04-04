DOLE-7 new director sets new directions

THE Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7) is set to implement new processes in order to streamline and speed up its delivery of services under the leadership of its new director.

This was what newly installed DOLE-7 director Elias Cayanong said upon his assumption, adding that there were also certain issues that his office will have to concentrate on in order to catch up with targets for the first semester of the year.

“I hope that everyone will keep an open mind and give the new system a chance to work,” he said in a statement.

Cayanong did not elaborate on the changes he plans to implement as he still has to meet with office heads to discuss the agency’s direction, but underscored the need for frontline services and flagship programs to strictly follow their process cycle time.

These include services and programs on the issuance of Alien Employment Permit, livelihood, labor market information, and the labor law compliance system, among others.

Cayanong took over the position that was held by Exequiel Sarcauga for more than three years.

The new director said he does not intend to micro-manage his people and instead urged heads of offices as well as their staff to give their best.

During the flag ceremony at the DOLE-7 office last Monday, Cayanong also stressed the value of coordination and cohesion not only among agency employees but also among its attached agencies.

Before assuming his post at DOLE-7, Cayanong headed DOLE Eastern Visayas for three years. But he was also the assistant regional director of DOLE-7 (2004-2006) and the agency’s regional director (2005 to 2011).

From 2011 to 2014, he was a Labor Attache in Taichung, Taiwan.

“This place is not foreign to me at all. Cebu City is my birthplace and I am so excited to working again here. My heart is overjoyed and at the same time humbled for being given the opportunity to be serving Region 7 once again,” Cayanong said.