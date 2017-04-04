Bulldogs rout Mantis

THE BULLDOGS nabbed their tenth victory in 11 tries after they creamed the Mantis, 86-59, in the Cebu Weekend Basketball Club tournament last weekend at the City Sports Club Cebu basketball courts.

Ralph Belarmino filled the stat sheet with 28 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals while Justin Huang helped out with a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds. Guard Jan Cipres also chipped in 15 markers.

In other games, the Bears dropped the Mustangs, 107-100, to hike their win-loss record up to 8-3, while handing the latter only their second loss of the competition.

Five different players reached double figures in scoring led by the all-around effort of man-mountain AJ San Juan who had 27 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Former Southwestern University guard Francis Ortega added 18 points and nine boards while Dave Lim had a huge 13-point, 19-rebound performance. Ryan Llanos contributed 15 while Erik Kasayan pitched in 10.

In other results, the Tigers upset the Roosters, 99-76, the Penguins stopped the Cobras, 81-70, and the Toros beat the Hogs, 78-58.