Biker killed in Mandaue road mishap

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu–A biker was killed after he was sideswipped by dump truck past 8 a.m. at the corner of Ouano Avenue and CD Seno Street in this city.

Apolinario Lawas Jr., 36 and a resident of Lapu-Lapu City, was declared dead on arrival by physicians at Mandaue City Hospital.

PO2 Sabdane Tradio, traffic investigator of Mandaue, said dump truck driver Alejandro Postanes, 53, and a native of Ubay town in Bohol, was detained pending filing of charges for reckless imprudence resulting to homicide.

He was employed at Alturas Marketing based in Bohol.

The dump truck was loaded with copra and was heading toward Ouano Avenue, said Tradio said.

When the dump truck was making a right turn to CD Seno Street, Postanes didn’t notice Lawas who was riding his bicycle and was on the right side of the truck.

The vehicle hit the biker and ran him over, said Tradio.