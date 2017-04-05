USC-SAFAD holds Advertising Arts thesis show

Magnum Opus is a Latin word for “Great Work of Art” which was coined by the members of the faculty and staff to recognize the efforts of the senior level students taking up Advertising Arts, Graphic Design, Fashion Design and Painting under the Fine Arts Department.

Forty three thesis works were showcased by more than a hundred students under categories namely, Advocacy, Advertising Campaign, Integrated Marketing Communication Campaign, Corporate Identity and Branding, Visual Communication and Packaging Design.

The Top 13 were chosen among the thesis outputs based on their written output, strategy, actual presentation and daily class standing. The theses promoted different topics like HIV awareness, animal protection, local tourist destinations, restaurants, and healthy living.

The Top 1 thesis work is about “A Proposed Advocacy Campaign for Organic Food Practices for Cebu Farmers’ Market in Cebu City” by Jamie Riña, Joan Cajes and Katrina Gohangco.

Each of the students received honorary certificates for the videos and artwork that they showcased.

For more information, you may visit USC-SAFAD’s website at http://usc.edu.ph/college-of-architecture-and-fine-arts-graduate-school-of-cinema-studies/.