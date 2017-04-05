Search for article

Man dies after E-bike bumped from behind

02:59 PM April 5th, 2017

An unidentified man who was riding an E-Bike died after he was bumped by a private vehicle in Basak Highway, Mandaue City past 3 a.m. today.

The man in his 40’s with long hair and medium build was brought by an ambulance to Mandaue City Hospital, where he was declared dead by attending physician.

No ID and other documents, however, were found in his body that could identify him.

Traffic investigator PO2 Rico Senilong, identified the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident as John Christopher Josol, 21, a student residing in Eastwood Village, Barangay Yati, Lilo-an town, northern Cebu.

PO2 Senilong said both parties were travelling towards Consolacion town when Josol accidentally bumped the victim from behind. The victim was thrown off the bike due to the impact and became unconscious.

Josol is currently detained at the Basak Police Station pending the possible filing of charges against him.

