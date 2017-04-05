Warriors, Cavs crush opponents

Klay Thompson scored 41 points for his 10th career 40-point game while Stephen Curry had 19 points and nine assists as the playoff-ready Golden State Warriors ran their winning streak to 12 by beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 121-107 on Tuesday night (Wednesday Philippine time).

Golden State could wrap up the West’s No. 1 seed as soon as Wednesday night with a win at Phoenix and a Spurs’ loss at home to the Lakers.

Andrew Wiggins scored 24 points for Minnesota, which couldn’t keep up with Golden State’s spiffy passing and contributions from so many players on both ends of the floor.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his highest-scoring performance since getting 60 on Dec. 5, Thompson hit 7 of 14 3-pointers — giving him at least four 3s in a career-best six consecutive games. His 262 3s rank as eighth-most ever for a single season after he had 276 last season.

Meanwhile, LeBron James notched his second straight triple-double, Kevin Love scored 28 points and Cleveland warmed up for a big game in Boston by dropping 18 3-pointers in a 122-102 victory against Orlando.

Kyrie Irving added 24 points and J.R. Smith had 19 for the Cavs, who made nine 3s and scored 43 in the third quarter to turn a tight game into a blowout and beat Orlando for the 17th straight time.

The defending champions also moved into a tie with the Celtics atop the Eastern Conference. The teams meet Wednesday for first place and temporary ownership of the top seed and home-court advantage until the NBA Finals.

Other results:

THUNDER 110, BUCKS 79

PACERS 108, RAPTORS 90

WIZARDS 118, HORNETS 111

CAVALIERS 122, MAGIC 102

NUGGETS 134, PELICANS 131

KNICKS 100, BULLS 91

NETS 141, 76ERS 118

JAZZ 106, TRAIL BLAZERS 87

SPURS 95, GRIZZLIES 89, OT

KINGS 98, MAVERICKS 87