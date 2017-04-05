Guardo attends ambulance turnover in Sambag I

THOUGH he may be suspended, Cebu City Councilor Jerry Guardo’s shift to the administration party Bando Osmeña-Pundok Kauswagan (BO-PK) immediately reaped some dividends for his barangay Sambag I.

The councilor attended the city government’s turnover of an ambulance to Sambag I’s Barangay Management Office (BMO) headed by his wife Aileen Guardo.

The councilor formerly served as Sambag I barangay chairperson before he ran and won a seat in the City Council under Team Rama.

The councilor’s wife Aileen Guardo said yesterday’s turnover marked the first time that Sambag I received an ambulance from the city government.

“We thank Mayor Tom because he granted our request here in the barangay. Our priority is the wellness of our constituents,” she said.

The turnover ceremony was attended by BO-PK allies and Councilors Mary Ann De Los Santos, Sisinio Andales and Eugenio Gabuya.

Guardo said they requested an additional service vehicle that they expect to be turned over next week.

The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) will be assigned to train the personnel who will be in charge of the ambulance unit.