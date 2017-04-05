ARN development in Binaliw ‘illegal’

THE development done by ARN Builders on a private lot in Sitio Kainsikan, Barangay Binaliw was deemed illegal by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Environment Management Bureau in Central Visayas (DENR-EMB 7).

Cebu City Councilor Joel Garganera said that during a technical conference held on Wednesday at the EMB 7 office, it was found that ARN, a private contractor, was still in the process of gathering documents for an application regarding their Binaliw operation.

Garganera, chairperson of the city’s environment committee, earlier visited the mountain village to check on earth-moving activities being conducted by ARN on a three-hectare property.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the visit with Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover, the councilors found that ARN failed to heed a cease-and-desist order (CDO) issued by EMB 7 and the barangay.

During the technical conference, ARN Builders, represented by lawyer Ervin Estandarte, committed to stop the development until an environmental compliance certificate (ECC) was issued by DENR. The company also promised to pay an administrative penalty of P50,000.

Based on EMB 7 records, ARN, owned by Arnold Espinosa, plans to build a sanitary landfill and power-generation facility. But Garganera said barangay records showed ARN was building a materials recovery facility.

Garganera said for as long as all environmental requirements are complied with by ARN, he had no problem with the development as Cebu City was in dire need of a landfill facility.

An executive session on April 18 has been set with ARN by the Cebu City Council to discuss their operations in Binaliw.

Councilors also want the police to arrest truck drivers who will continue to haul stones and soil from the site following the issuance of the CDO.