After securing ASEAN Summit, police prepares for Holy Week

As the meetings for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Cebu are about to end, the local police have turned its preparations for the Holy Week.

Senior Supt. Joel Doria, director of the Cebu City police, said not a single policeman is allowed to take a leave next week.

At least 1,300 policemen will be deployed to secure areas of convergence especially at the different churches.

While there were no specific threats, Doria called on the public to be vigilant and not to be complacent.

“Be on guard at all times,” Doria said.