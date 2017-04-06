Osmeña to close all BDO branches in Cebu City

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña disapproved all the mayor’s permit renewal applications of the 27 branches of Banco De Oro (BDO) in the city due to their failure to comply and submit necessary documents.

In a letter, Osmeña informed Joseph Noem Sisican, area operations officer of BDO Central Visayas, that the bank failed to submit a notarized joint statement of annual income. The submission of the document is considered mandatory.

The notarized statement of income will provide a correct basis for the City Treasurer to compute the collectible local business taxes.

Osmeña said he will close the branches as soon as he will be allowed to do so.

“I just want to make it clear that if we lose this case, any bank has the discretion to declare whatever income they want without any validation,” he said.

Earlier, the mayor issued show cause notice to BDO’s Magallanes and Cebu Osmeña branch for allegedly under-declaring their gross sales.

He said he will fight this case out in court.

Osmeña also advised the BDO depositors to consider transferring to other banks.