Search for article

Osmeña to close all BDO branches in Cebu City

SHARES:

02:19 PM April 6th, 2017

Recommended
By: Inna Mejia, April 6th, 2017 02:19 PM
Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña told reporters in a press conference in his office that he disapproved the mayor's permit renewal of 27 BDO branches in Cebu City after the bank failed to submit a notarized joint statement of annual income. (CDN PHOTO/INNA MEJIA)

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña told reporters in a press conference in his office that he disapproved the mayor’s permit renewal of 27 BDO branches in Cebu City after the bank failed to submit a notarized joint statement of annual income. (CDN PHOTO/INNA MEJIA)

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña disapproved all the mayor’s permit renewal applications of the 27 branches of Banco De Oro (BDO) in the city due to their failure to comply and submit necessary documents.

In a letter, Osmeña informed Joseph Noem Sisican, area operations officer of BDO Central Visayas, that the bank failed to submit a notarized joint statement of annual income. The submission of the document is considered mandatory.

The notarized statement of income will provide a correct basis for the City Treasurer to compute the collectible local business taxes.

Osmeña said he will close the branches as soon as he will be allowed to do so.

“I just want to make it clear that if we lose this case, any bank has the discretion to declare whatever income they want without any validation,” he said.

Earlier, the mayor issued show cause notice to BDO’s Magallanes and Cebu Osmeña branch for allegedly under-declaring their gross sales.

He said he will fight this case out in court.

Osmeña also advised the BDO depositors to consider transferring to other banks.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.