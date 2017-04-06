Search for article

Cop’s son buried

09:23 PM April 6th, 2017

By: Benjie Talisic, April 6th, 2017 09:23 PM

 

THE family and friends of four-year-old Emmanuel Martinez Jr. bid farewell to him as his remains were buried at the public cemetery in Barangay Calamba, Cebu City at 3:30 pm yesterday.

The mourners wore a T-shirt bearing the young Martinez’s face as white balloons were released minutes after his burial.

In his message, PO1 Emmanuel Martinez Sr. said his son wanted to become a policeman like him and his son’s early death should remind parents to always keep watch over their children.

The young Martinez was stabbed to death allegedly by a balut vendor named Danilo Remulta who was supposedly drunk at the time. The 49-year-old Remulta remains detained at the Mambaling police precinct last Thursday.

