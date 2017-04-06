Tay Tung High School-A bags St. Ignatius crown

Shane Carmona scored the last three points, including the title-clinching point, to lead the Tay Tung High School-A to a 25-18, 20-25, 25-23, win over Tay Tung High School-B in an all-Bacolod finale in the elite girls’ division of the St. Ignatius Invitational Volleyball Cup Season 7 yesterday at the Lux Oriens Gym of the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) in Canduman, Mandaue City.

After winning the opening set, Tay Tung A suffered a mid-game collapse and lost the second set but then bounced back to win the third despite falling by seven, 13-20, late in the set.

“We just trusted each other. We lost the second set because we weren’t communicating. We were able to recover in the third when we started communicating in the court,” Carmona, the team captain, said.

Tay Tung A was able to force Tay Tung B to commit six errors late in the game punctuated by Carmona’s spike to bring home the title.

Developmental division

Meanwhile, Colegio de Inmaculada Concepcion-Mandaue (CIC-M) overcame an opening set meltdown to hack out a 23-25, 25-14, 25-15 win over Saint Louis College Cebu (SLCC) Cardinals to win the developmental girls’ crown.

Despite allowing SLCC to score six aces in the opening set, CIC-M was able to find its rhythm in the next two sets as it played solid defense, most especially in the third set it they forced the Cardinals to commit eight errors that sealed the championship victory.

SHS-AdC Magis Eagles rebounded a semifinal loss last Wednesday and took home third place honors in the elite girls’ division with a 25-10, 24-26, 25-14 victory over the University of Cebu-Senior High School.

Paref Southcrest snagged the bronze medal in the developmental girls play by beating Pit-os National High School, 25-19, 19-25, 25-21.