Pinoy Sonsona to face unbeaten boxer

AN UNBEATEN fighter awaits Filipino boxer Eden “Sanman” Sonsona when he struts his ware anew abroad on May 5 at the DIVS Arena, Ekaterinburg, Russia.

The General Santos City-based Sonsona will challenge WBO Inter-Continental super featherweight champion Evgeny “Happy Gilmore” Chuprakov in a match that will serve as one of the undercards of the “Sugar” Shane Mosley-Magomed Kurbanov duel.

“This is a good fight for Eden. We are confident with his ability and his toughness,” said Sanman Promotions CEO Jim Claude Manangquil, who was recently named “Best Promoter” in the 17th Gabriel “Flash” Elorde Memorial Awards Banquet of Champions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manangquil, along with trainers Romeo Desabille and Bebot Valendez, will accompany Sonsona in Russia.

The 28-year-old Sonsona (36W-6L-2D-13KOs), who won the vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) International super featherweight title via a first-round knockout win over Jovany Rota last February 26 at the Lagao Gym in General Santos, will be tested by Chuprakov, who has 17 wins — nine of them by knockouts.

Chuprakov won his current belt via a majority decision over previously unbeaten Jeremiah Nakathila last Nov. 18.

“I’m very excited for my upcoming fight. I’m used to fighting on the road so it doesn’t bother me. I will do everything to knock him out,” said Sonsona.

Sonsona last fought abroad on May 16, 2015, pulling off a second-round knockout win over the former unbeaten Mexican Adrian Estrella to snatch the vacant WBC International Silver super featherweight title at the Auditorio Miguel Barragan in San Luis Potosi, San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Sonsona also scored an eighth-round knockout victory against former world champion Mauricio Pastrana in the undercard of the Manny Pacquiao-Joshua Clottey fight last March 13, 2010 at the Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas, USA.

Before that, Sonsona saw action in the undercard of the Pacquiao-Miguel Cotto title fight last November 14, 2009 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada wherein he nailed a second-round technical knockout win over Eilon Kedem.