Global Cebu FC wins anew

GLOBAL CEBU FC moved into pole position in Group F after thrashing former champions Johor Darul Ta’zim, 3-2, in the 2017 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) last Wednesday night at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Metro Manila.

The win was a huge development for the country, especially after the Philippine Azkals bowed out from the AFF Suzuki Cup four months ago.

Midfielder Dennis Villanueva started the scoring for Global Cebu FC with a goal in the 27th minute. The team added two more goals from Shu Sasaki (32nd minute) and defender Amani Aguilando (35th minute).

Global Cebu FC has now nine points coming from three wins and a single loss.

Johor Darul Ta’zim FC of Malaysia is at second with seven points.