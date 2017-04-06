Claim lot in 5 days or lose it

MANDAUE BENEFICIARIES

Those who won the raffle of the lots in an area in Barangays Guizo and Mantuyong in Mandaue City will have to claim the lot within five days or these would be given to other beneficiaries.

Lawyer Omar Redula, city legal officer of Mandaue City, said those who opposed the raffle of the lots but won a spot in 9.2-hectare government-donated area and would not claim it within five days would lose the spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Redula said they would be constrained to forfeit the beneficiaries’ claim and give it to other beneficiaries.

He said the city’s Housing Urban Development Office raffled off the 369 divided lots at the developed site to the 657 beneficiary-families on Thursday at the City Sports Complex.

He said the 288 other families who failed to get a lot would be relocated to a private land to be purchased by the city government.

He, however, said that they were still negotiating with private owners of these lots such as one in Lapu-Lapu City.

The families were displaced by last year’s March fire in Barangays Guizo and Mantuyong.

Redula also allayed fears of those who opposed the raffle of the lots, including the six members of the Pinagkakaisang Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (Piston), who feared that they would not be given a place to live in if they would not be allowed to return to the area.

The Piston members are beneficiaries of the government lot before they were displaced by last year’s fire.

Nilo Gartohan, a Piston member and a displaced resident of the area, said in Cebuano that they were not assured of a place to live in if they would not win a spot in the raffle of the lots.

During the raffle, the beneficiaries who were not there were represented by the Presidential Commission on Urban Poor (PCUP) and the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG)

Also yesterday, members of the demolition team of Mandaue City dismantled at least 20 structures in the 9.2-hectare lot that had been raffled off to the 657 beneficiaries.