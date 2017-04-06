Cebu-made chocolates wow Asean spouses

IT was an intimate gathering filled with sweet treats prepared by no less than Cebu’s Chocolate Queen, Raquel Toquero Choa.

And spouses of Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) finance ministers and Central Bank governors ended up swooning over Philippine-made chocolates.

At the Cacao Garden of Shangri-La’s Mactan Island Resort and Spa in Cebu, Asean ministers’ spouses from Malaysia, Laos and Philippines started to arrive at 9:45 a.m. and learned that Filipinos can make chocolates because cacao trees bearing cacao beans grow in the Philippines.

“In the mountain of Balamban (town), I learned how to make chocolates, but it’s only about five years ago that I realized that I’ve discovered a hidden treasure. That is… cacao beans make chocolates,” said Raquel, who’s also an Inquirer brand ambassador.

The spouses learned how to pound cacao beans to pasty form which was formed into cacao de bola, Raquel’s version of queso de bola. Cacao de Bola is used to garnish and flavor different types of food and dishes.

Raquel was assisted by her daughter, 16-year-old Hannah Mae who explained the process of making “sikwate” (native chocolate drink) to female guests.

The cacao garden is a joint collaboration between Raquel and Shangri-La’s Mactan management which showcases the process of fermenting, roasting and pounding of cacao beans.

Grafted cacao trees are grown in the garden.

A passionate Raquel shared her humble beginnings and revealed that she has eight children which surprised the spouses who were assisted by liaison officers and staff members.

“How come you are so slim when you love chocolates?” was the unanimous reaction of the spouses.

After the introduction at the Shangri-La’s Mactan cacao garden, the spouses, Raquel and Hannah proceeded to the business center where a full chocolate spread was prepared for them.

On the rectangular table were choco mango squares with sea salt especially made for the Asean summit which Raquel described as a “product that defines the best of Cebu.”

The spouses were also served with hand-rolled truffles with ganache, alfajores, nibcuits, pralines with whole cacao nib, turrones de tsokolate, tartufini and cookies.

All these treats are made from tablea (cocoa tablets) which are produced in Cebu by Raquel’s company Ralfe Gourmet.

These products are sold in the retail stores, The Chocolate Chamber.

Raquel decorated the business center with cacao branches, leaves, chocolate paintings, rocks and cacao pods, creating a mountain vibe in the otherwise corporate setting.

The spouses, who were scheduled to visit a furniture store and an art gallery tomorrow, loved Raquel’s chocolate creations that they placed orders for more chocolates that morning.

As the gathering was being wrapped up around 11:40 p.m., Cynthia Dominguez, wife of Philippine Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III, expressed gratitude to Raquel for sharing her tablea story.

“You are an inspiration to all of us… you are a Filipina we want to emulate,” she told Raquel.