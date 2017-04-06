Fewer HIV cases in CV but no definite downward trend

CENTRAL Visayas now ranks fourth from being third in the country on the number of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) cases, according to the data of the Department of Health (DOH) as of January 2017.

DOH recorded 62 HIV cases (seven percent) as of January 2017 which is lower compared to January 2016 with 71 cases (nine percent).

Dr. Van Phillip Baton, coordinator of Re-Emerging Infectious Disease Program of DOH-7, however, said the decrease in the number of HIV cases in Central Visayas does not reflect a downward trend yet.

“It’s just a month of the year. One dip cannot be taken as a basis for evaluating a trend,” Dr. Baton told Cebu Daily News.

There is no available data yet showing a breakdown of HIV cases by province, but according to Dr. Baton, most of the figures are from Cebu because it has the highest population in the region.

The National Capital Region (NCR) still ranks number one with 306 cases (36 percent), followed by the Calabarzon (Region 4A) with 151 cases (18 percent) and Central Luzon (Region 3) with 91 cases (11 percent).

“We need to reach more people and get more data. The more people then the more who got tested and will undergo medication,” said Dr. Baton.

‘No need to separate’

There were 136 reported HIV cases at the Cebu City Jail and five cases at the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC).

Baton said there is no need to separate inmates with HIV from regular inmates since it is not as easily transmitted as airborne diseases like tuberculosis.

HIV is acquired through unsafe sex, sharing of needles, mother to child during labor and blood transfusion.

Baton said that the Cebu City Health Department and the Cebu Provincial Health Office can handle HIV cases at Cebu City Jail and CPDRC, respectively.

“From the regional office, we can extend help through providing trainings, logistics and other requests they need,” he added.

Nubain

Meanwhile, Senior Supt. Joel Doria said reports that some inmates at the city jail are HIV positive will not deter them from conducting surprise inspections at the facility.

Doria, Cebu City police director, said they will continue to monitor the use of nubain injections, which could be the source of the HIV cases.

“There will be no letup in our campaign against illegal drugs, including the use and sale of nubain,” Doria said.

Doria, however, said he noticed a decrease in the sale of nubain.

“It’s no longer as rampant as before. Maybe this is because of our continuous operations against all forms of illegal drugs,” he said.

‘Get tested’

In Cebu, HIV treatment hubs are located at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) and the Cebu Social Hygiene Clinic.

Dr. Baton said that the public can undergo a free HIV test in these two facilities.

He also encouraged the public to seek early HIV testing, including pregnant women.

“For pregnant women, HIV screening is done voluntarily. We are trying to prevent mother-to-child transmission on HIV,” he told Cebu Daily News.

Data from the Epidemiology Bureau showed nine pregnant women were diagnosed with HIV in January 2017.

Of these nine cases, one is from Central Visayas, seven from NCR and one from the Ilocos Region.