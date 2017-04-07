Finance ministers tackle finance cooperation among ASEAN countries

ASEAN-member finance ministers on Friday met to discuss matters of mutual interest as one regional bloc.

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III, in his opening remarks during the 21st meeting of ASEAN Finance Ministers in Lapu-Lapu City, said they will talk about the progress of the ASEAN Finance Cooperation as well as discuss the results of Thursday’s ASEAN Finance Ministers Investor Seminar.

Dominguez added that they will also tackle the proposed amendment to Annex 1 of the ASEAN charter.

The meeting was held at Shangri-La’s Mactan Resort and Spa.

According to the Persidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO), the meeting will “continue to uphold ASEAN’s agenda of having strong financial stability in the region and have to have ASEAN finance ministers remain vigilant against the uncertainties in major advance economies and committed to maintain the growth momentum in order to achieve a stable, efficient, and resilient ASEAN financial system.”