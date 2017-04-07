Sabalones’ “cohort” evades arrest

An alleged drug lord believed to be a cohort of self-confessed drug lord Franz Sabalones evaded arrest on Thursday night.

A team from the Regional Intelligence Division in Central Visayas (RIB-7) raided the house Manolito “Manol” Censil, a suspected drug lord, in Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City at 7:30 p.m.

The suspect however managed to escape.

RID division head Senior Insp. Ian Macatangay, in an interview, said that they have been monitoring the suspect for over a month.

They were able to secure a warrant of arrest issued by Hon. Wilfredo Navaro of Branch 19 of the Regional Trial Court before they conducted the raid.

The team however found no one in the three-storey house when they arrived on Friday night raising suspicions that the suspect may have been warned about the operation.

Siezed from the house are two medium packs of suspected shabu, a .45 caliber gun, magnum 22 and several ammunition.

Macatangay said they will still file cases against Censil.