DPWH marks Women’s Month with a forum

THE Department of Public Works and Highways – Negros Oriental First District Engineering Office highlighted its monthly activity with a forum on women recently in celebration of Women’s Month.

Sharing this year’s theme, “WE Can Make Change Work for Women,” was Dr. Joy Perez, the chairperson of Journalism and Mass Communication Department of Negros Oriental State University (Norsu).

Dr. Perez emphasized on the three letters, MCW from “Make Change Work,” which originally means Magna Carta for Women for easy recall on the theme to the participants.

She said the Magna Carta for Women promotes gender equality.

Through its provisions, she added, the MCW levels up the playing field by making productive resources and economic opportunities equally available for both men and women.

Perez said that President Rodrigo Duterte, during the celebration of International Women’s Day (March 8) as reported in CNN Philippines, recognized the contributions of women to the country’s development and said, “women are heroes.”

“We are fortunate, as we are grateful, that the Philippines has been a fertile ground for outstanding women in various sectors. We can make change work for women and women can make change work,” Duterte then said./PR