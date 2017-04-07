Women urged to join DSWD’s Kalipi project

The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) encouraged women to join the Kalipunan ng Liping Pilipina (KALIPI) Nasyonal Federation.

As an organized people organization (PO) of women initiated by DSWD, Kalipi Nasyonal aims to strengthen and institutionalize national and local programs for women.

“I encourage women groups or organizations to be part of Kalipi,” said Ma. Socorro Alfafara, national and regional president of Kalipi Nasyonal, during the culminating activity of the Women’s Month celebration last April 1 at the Social Hall of Cebu City Hall.

“Common reasons that hinder them to join the program are dili lang sa ko kay busy ko sa balay o akong negosyo (I cannot join because I am busy at home or in my business). But so far in all my orientations I have not encountered a single woman who refused to become a Kalipi member,” Alfafara said.

Alfafara emphasized that one of the rights of being a woman is to join any organization especially if it’s for her self-advancement.

“There are already many empowered Filipinas but we still continue to reach out as many women especially those who belong to the poor, marginalized and vulnerable sectors,” Alfafara said.

“The Kalipi direction is for women empowerment, meaning, we have to link with DSWD and other national government agencies who have programs and services for women. Just recently, DSWD is considering us to be a partner in implementing its programs because we can go down to the grassroots level,” Alfafara added.

“Little by little, as we do the movement, we also want them to improve in the four aspects of their life: social, economic, political and cultural,” she underscored. /PR