UV wins three titles in CYBL

The University of the Visayas (UV) flaunted its might as it hauled in three titles in the Casino Active Cup – Cebu Youth Basketball League 2017 on Thursday at the Ateneo de Cebu campus in Canduman, Mandaue City.

Baby Lancer stud Jancork Cabahug exploded for 45 points to lead UV to a thrilling 85-81 win over Don Bosco in the finals of the Under-19 Division 1 class.

Ken Gato led the Greywolves with 29 points while Aljie Mendez pitched in 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

UV added the Under-16 Division 1 crown to its collection as it came from behind to beat the homecourt-toting Ateneo de Cebu, 72-67.

Osias Padilla spearheaded UV’s attack with 20 points while Kerby Abelarde backed him up with 19 markers.

UV also annexed the Under-13 Division 1 title with a 60-49 win over Ormoc.

Mike Monton was on fire all game and fired in 31 points to help UV extract revenge against this Ormoc team that crushed all its opponents during the classification round.

UV team manager Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas, gave immense credit to former coach Jaymar Canoy and the current crop of coaches.

“To be honest all this is unexpected because we just had a coaching and personnel change in our grassroots program. That’s why I’m so proud of my coaches and players,” Gullas said. “The biggest and most integral part of our grassroots program was Coach (Jaymar) Canoy. He set the foundation of what our grassroots program is today. He is still the best grassroots coach in Cebu. Even though he decided to go, UV is always indebted to him for what our program has become.”

UV’s current coaches are Ronald and Michael Bucao, Gerald Ylaya and Jun Pepito.

“They are the new faces of our grassroots program. A good mix of veterans and up and comers. Hopefully this will workout very well for our grassroots program through the coming years,” Gullas added.

In other divisions, One on One won the Under-11 finals with a 41-30 win over UV while Ateneo de Cebu nabbed the Under-16 Division 2 title with a 79-43 victory over SHS-Hijas.