Ornopia Cup tomorrow

SEASONED riders mix it up again in the 19th Ornopia Motocross Cup, which will fire off tomorrow in Barangay Calambua, San Remigio town, northern Cebu.

Veteran organizer Lou Ornopia said around 100 riders from Leyte, Dumaguete, Bohol and Cebu will see action in the competition.

“Riders are really looking forward to competing every edition of the Ornopia Cup because of the superb racetrack that we have in Calambua,” said Ornopia, a one-time ‘Sportsman of the Year’ by the Sportswriters Association of Cebu.

Veteran riders set to flaunt their gravity-defying skills are Jon-jon Adlawan, Juvenil Abellar and John Flores.

Also one of the riders to watch out for is 15-year-old BJ Pepito, who will challenge older opponents in the pro division.

Aside from the pro division, the competition will also have the peewee 50 cc and 65cc and mini 85cc, beginners, local enduro, open enduro, executive

A, B and C, novice, intermediate, expert and pro open categories.