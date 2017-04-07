THE SAMAHANG Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) Under-17 3×3 Tatluhan kicks off today at the Sisters of Mary School Boystown with boys and girls squads vying for the chance to compete against the nation’s finest in the national finals slated for next month in Manila.

Thirty-two teams will be competing in the boys category with reigning champions Cebu Ballers returning to defend their crown. On the distaff side, 16 squads led by title-holders Abellana National School will be scrapping for supremacy.

The champion of today’s tournament will earn slots to the national finals, which will be held at the Robinsons Place Ermita.

ADVERTISEMENT

Back in 2015, Team Pura, which was composed of current University of San Carlos forward Lucky Ecarma, Ateneo de Cebu standout Errol Pastor, Carlo Ortega and Jair Igna, won the national title and got the chance to compete in the Asia Pacific qualifier for the 3×3 World Cup.