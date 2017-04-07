Noble gets US police attaché post

CPPO CHIEF given california assignment

Senior Supt. Eric Noble has relinquished his post as director of the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) on Thursday.

Six months after he assumed the position, the 48-year-old Pangasinan native was given a new assignment as police attaché to San Francisco in California, USA.

Chief Supt. Noli Taliño, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said Noble, who has a foreign service training and studied criminal justice at the University of Virginia, was recommended for the position.

Noble agreed and was appointed as police attaché to San Francisco by Philippine National Police chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa.

“Bihira yong eligibility niya (Noble). Hindi lahat ng pulis ang may qualifications na kapareho ni Colonel Noble. (Noble’s eligibility is rare. Not all policemen possess his qualifications),” said Taliño in an interview yesterday.

While waiting for Noble’s replacement, Senior Supt. Dennis Agustin, deputy director for operations of PRO-7, temporarily acts as head of the CPPO.

Cebu Daily News tried to reach Noble for a comment yesterday, but he did not answer the calls. A text message sent to him was also left unanswered.

Taliño expressed hopes that Noble’s replacement will be as active and dedicated.

Noble assumed as CPPO director last Oct. 3.

He replaced Senior Supt. Jose Macanas, who was tagged as one of the police officials who allegedly accepted payola from self-confessed drug lord Kerwin Espinosa.