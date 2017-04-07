DANAO CITY: Task Force seizes blasted fish

The Cebu Provincial Anti-Illegal Fishing Task Force (CPAIFT) has intercepted a vehicle carrying six boxes of dynamited fish and stingrays during a market denial operation conducted Thursday night in Barangay Guinsay, Danao City.

CPAIFT head Lyndon Ruiz said that the checkpoint operation started at six in the evening and intercepted a KIA Bongo vehicle driven by a certain Ricardo Caliza who was accompanied by his helper, at around midnight.

According to Ruiz, the six boxes weighing a total of 150 kilos contained mixed varieties of fish as well as two stingrays that have a total market value of P54,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Upon inspection by a fish examiner who accompanied the CPAIFT team, the seized items were found to have been a result of dynamite fishing.

Dynamited fish, Ruiz said, can be identified by their damaged internal organs and blood coming out from the fish.

Ruiz explained that based on initial investigation, the catch came from Masbate before it was transported to Pulangbato in Bogo City.

It was picked up by Caliza who was ordered to deliver them to Pasil Fish Market in Cebu City. The seized items, along with the vehicle, were brought to the Provincial Capitol for proper disposition.

Upon the recommendation of the Provincial Legal Office, Caliza and his helper were released on the same night after the task force members recorded their identities.

Finding the fish to be still fit for human consumption, Ruiz said that they were donated to different charitable institutions, as this was the usual practice of the provincial government.

“Dili man na ingon nga nangaguba kay ang kana gud sila, inig kuha nila, ila man ng i-segregate ang kadtong naguba gyud. Basing on actual ocular inspection, fit pa siya for human consumption,” he said.

(The fish were not damaged because these people, when they get the fish, they segregate those that were totally damaged by the blast. Based on actual ocular inspection, the fish were found fit for human consumption.)

The apprehension came a month after the launch of Oplan: Northern Spear, a multi-agency operation by local government units, Philippine Coast Guard, the PNP Maritime Group, Bantay Dagat, AFP Central Command and local partners that seek to eradicate illegal fishing in the province of Cebu.