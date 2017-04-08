Search for article

Motorcycle driver, passenger killed in road mishap

01:02 PM April 8th, 2017

By: Rene Alima, April 8th, 2017 01:02 PM

 

Two persons died after they were hit by a trailer truck loaded with sacks of rice in Barangay Langtad, Naga City at noon on Saturday.

According to Vicente Candelosa Jr., barangay tanod of Barangay Langtad, the still unidentified victims, a male and a female, were riding a motorcycle heading to the south when the truck, which was also heading south, ran over them.

The victims died on the spot.

Investigators are still on the scene with the bodies of the victims.

No other details are available as of 12:46 p.m.

