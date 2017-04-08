Minglanilla police arrest cop’s brother, two others in buy-bust

A brother of a police officer assigned in the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) of Talisay Police Station, along with two other suspected drug pushers were arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Lower Calajo-an, Minglanilla on Friday night.

Adrian Añabeza, brother of PO1 Marlon Añabeza, Jovannie Sellon and Joseph Amer Alidon are working as motorcycle for hire drivers in the area.

According to Supt. Dexter Calacar, Minglanilla Police chief, the three suspects have been under surveillance for several weeks now before they were arrested at 11 p.m. on Friday in a drug den.

Calacar said he talked to PO1 Marlon Añabeza, who admitted that he has been trying to convince his elder brother to surrender and stop his illegal drugs activities.

Adrian however said he had already stopped selling drugs since last year saying he is merely a drug user now. He said he use drugs to keep him awake while working.

The police officers confiscated four small packs of shabu from the suspects valued at P11,000.

The suspects are now detained at the Minglanilla Police Station awaiting filing og cases against them.