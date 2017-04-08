UP Cebu group leads Pride March in Cebu City

The 2nd Pride March of Cebu City had around 100 lesbians, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) advocates and supporters marching down Gorordo Avenue to the Cebu Provincial Capitol Grounds in Cebu City earlier this afternoon.

The event was organized by University of the Philippines Cebu – Pride (UP Pride), a LGBT-centric student organization in UP Cebu.

UP Pride vice president Chelsea Nadalos said that the Cebu Pride March served not only as an avenue for everyone to accept members of the LGBT community but also as means to push for the enactment of the Anti-Discrimination Bill.

The first Cebu Pride March was last held in 2015.

Nadalos said the 2015 march had more crowd than this year’s Cebu Pride March. “But more participants, supporters and advocates outside of UP Cebu joined today,” she noted.